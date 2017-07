Levin Furniture is opening a new store near the Ohio Valley Mall, and will be holding a hiring event next week.

On Monday, they will be holding open interviews at the Cadlewood Suites from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They are looking to fill full-time and part-time positions that range from sales associates to housekeeping.

RELATED: Levin Furniture Makes New Home in HH Gregg Building