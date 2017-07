Bellaire Police were dispatched to the Imperial Plaza Parking Lot to a report of a male unresponsive in a vehicle.

William Allen Tincher, 39, of Flushing, was taken to the hospital, where he was medically cleared. Police then transported him to the Belmont County Jail for lockup on two warrants with a no bond stipulation.

An uncapped syringe was found in the vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle had an improper registration, and was towed from the scene by Bill's Towing.