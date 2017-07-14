Don Blankenship Considers Run at Senate

Senator Joe Manchin, who's running for re-election, says his campaign raised more than $1.4 million in the most recent quarter, and has nearly $3.5 million on hand.

The Democrat is looking for a second full six-year-term.

A familiar face could now be running against him.

Ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship says he's considering a run at the Senate because he believes the country is in trouble.

He recently left prison after being convicted of conspiracy to violate federal safety standards at the Upper Big Branch Mine where 29 people died in 2010.

He says he was wrongly convicted.