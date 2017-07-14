'Inside West Virginia Politics' Discusses Health Case

The health care debate remains a big topic in the nation's capitol.

And so we'll talk about it in-depth this Sunday on "Inside West Virginia Politics."

Congressmen Alex Mooney and Evan Jenkins will be joining us to talk about their upcoming political races, but we wanted to get their take on what's going on with the proposed repeal of Obamacare in the U.S. Senate.

"We'll see what the Senate comes up with. As I've said, the House version is not perfect. It needed changes. And this is a fluid process, but bottom line, we need to protect pre-existing conditions, and we need to get something that puts patients in charge of their health care," Rep. Evan Jenkins said.

"It's a interesting to watch the Senate go through the same struggles we went through frankly. It was hard to get it to a point where we had enough votes to pass it," said Rep. Alex Mooney.

"Inside West Virginia Politics" airs Sunday WTRF My Ohio Valley from 9 am to 9:30 but if you can't catch it there , it runs on WTRF ABC Ohio Valley from 10 to 10:30.