Gabriel Project Celebrates 20th Birthday in Wheeling

The Gabriel Project celebrated its 20th birthday in Wheeling on Friday.

City officials and the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce cut a ribbon to mark the project's fifth-of-a-century mark.

It was started in Wheeling by Sister Mary Lou Lewiski of Catholic Charities, but it quickly branched out, working with people from all churches and organizations.

They're one of the few agencies in West Virginia that provides brand new cribs, mattresses and car seats, in addition to much more.

"Whether it be safety through car seats, appropriate beds, clothing, food items, whatever the basic needs are that they have, Gabriel in the Northern Panhandle has tried to fill that need," said board member Laura Albertini-Weigel.

"Well what we actually basically do is ask them to come in and tell us what their needs are. As we're looking at their needs, we're the one that supplies those diapers, we're the ones that supply the baby wipes. We supply on a monthly basis baby food, formula, those types of things," said Faith Hicks, Coordinator of the Northern Panhandle Chapter.

The Gabriel Project always welcomes donations of baby hygiene supplies, food products or toys. They also welcome volunteers.

New mothers or expectant moms are urged to call to make an appointment, so they can come in to speak personally to someone.

The number to call, to either make an appointment or to donate or volunteer, is (304) 639-5039.