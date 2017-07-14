One Local Teacher Takes A Trip Of A Lifetime

Meet Jami Packer.

You might know her as the 6th Grade Math Teacher at Follansbee Middle, but she's also one of 200 global educators chosen to attend Honeywell Educators Space Academy this summer.

Honeywell's space camp is designed to re-ignite teachers' passion for science, technology, engineering, and math, but it's also about learning to encourage students to seek a STEM career.



"The next generation of kids, these are the kids that are going to be taking us to Mars. It's really important for them to have a firm education in the STEM fields, and because of that, Honeywell is investing in the teachers that are in the field right now, to make sure we have the skills necessary to really prepare the kids for the future," Packer said.



To challenge their skills, educators participated in 45 hours of classroom and laboratory instruction ---focused on science, space exploration, leadership skills and more.

They also completed missions and went through a helicopter crash simulation.

Jami's favorite part was simply meeting everyone.

"Honestly, the neatest part of everything was getting the opportunity to meet so many educators from around the world, whose backgrounds were so different, but whose passion for kids and for STEM teaching was the same," Packer said.

The one thing they all had in common was their mission to learn new ways to bring science, technology, engineering and math back to the classroom this fall.

Jami said she can't wait.

"The entire experience, if I could sum it up in one word, was inspiring. It was us getting inspired so we can inspire others, and that I'm carrying with me," Packer said.