Local Film Receives International Recognition

Need or Greed is a crime drama following two men caught up in the drug trade and trying to climb to the top. Now, they're internationally known.

The film debuted in September of last year at Marquee Cinemas in the Highlands, but now the movie based in Wheeling won 1st Place Crime Drama at the International Indie Gathering Film Festival.

"I didn't realize how prestigious it was until we went there the last time and realized that people came from all around the world and definitely all over the country," said Director James Wodarcyk. "So, the competition's pretty tough and very, very pleased that we won."

Need or Greed was entirely filmed locally, primarily in East Wheeling between 14th and 15th Street. Along with production, all the actors in the film were from this area, and that's still not the end of it.

"Even all the music, the soundtrack from the entire film, the score and everything was all done by local artist," Ron Scott Jr. said. "So, you can't get more Wheeling than this picture."

One of the talents involved in Need or Greed is Scott Jr. He also wrote the movie before presenting it to Undipendent Films which they ran with. Now, that they've won the award Scott tells me it's an amazing feeling to see their work payoff.

"When you find out they submitted one you're like well maybe if we hear something that'd be great. Then, when it comes back that we won it just blows you away," Scott Jr. told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "I'm just as excited as when it premiered, now going up there to see it at the festival. The emotions they're everywhere."

The group say they're hoping this is only the beginning for Need or Greed. They plan on entering other film festivals, and hoping they can come away with some more awards.

If you haven't seen the film and would like to, Scott tells me they're hoping to have a few more screenings here in the area. We'll let you know when those are.