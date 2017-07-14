Energy Express Camp Creates Fun Learning Environment

Energy Express is underway at Follansbee Middle School.

This is an 8-week, summer reading, and nutrition program for West Virginia students, grades 1 through 6.

Energy Express is in its 24th year and is designed to create a safe, enriching environment focused on reading, writing, art and drama.

Volunteer Diane Lucero believes the camp is very beneficial to students, especially since summer is when children are most at risk for falling behind on reading levels, also know as the "summer slide."

"It's a great program. The kids have a great time. We don't call it school because it's not school, it's camp. It's reading camp and we do teamwork and team building with them. They are just inundated with so many reading things that will keep them from having that summer slide," said Lucero.

Lucero says they've had nearly 50 students attend the camp this summer, which is funded by AmeriCorps and WVU.