Workshop planned with WVCTS for students

With the shutting down of West Virginia Business College a local organization is reaching out to help the students.

West Virginia Community and Technical College System will host two events for former students to talk about their future. Representatives from West Virginia Junior College, Pierpont Community and Technical College, and WV Northern Community College will be at the events to discuss student transfer options.

The event begins next Wednesday; students can visit WV Northern Community College, Wheeling campus from 9:00 am to 11:30 am to speak with the representatives.

For more information about the workshops, including directions and parking, log onto wvctcs.org.