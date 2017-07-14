Women’s March Against the NRA includes West Virginians, NRA supporters in attendance

Holly and Anna Hinerman made the four hour drive from Morgantown to Fairfax Virginia early this morning. They were determined to join the hundreds of protestors who gathered outside the NRA headquarters earlier today.

The Women’s March organization held the rally, demanding the NRA apologize for their recent advertisements and respond to last year’s shooting of Philando Castile by a Minnesota police officer.

The mother and daughter said the drive was worth it.

“If this is what it takes, we’re willing to do it,” Holly said.

Anna said she believes in everyone is entitled to their Second Amendment right and that she even knows several responsible gun owners. But she wanted to protest today to make sure that it’s only the responsible gun owners who have access to the firearm.

“I think there should be more regulated background checks rather than no guns at all,” she said.

And even with hundreds of people in support of the rally, another group was there in support of the NRA.

Paul Brockman and a group of approximately 20 others came bearing signs and handguns, making sure their voices were heard.

Brockman, a Maryland native, said it was important for them to be seen at the rally.

“There’s a bunch of guys out here that, we’re not violent, we carry firearms, but we carry firearms as an insurance policy,” he said.

Brockman said the one thing he wanted to get out by attending the protest was making sure there’s acceptance between protestors and supporters.

“The NRA has members from all races, religions, creeds, sexes,” he said. “We have women out here with us today. I mean, the NRA is all inclusive.”

After the rally finished at 12 p.m., protestors took to the sidewalks, starting their 18-mile march toward the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. They plan to stay in D.C. overnight before holding a vigil tomorrow morning.