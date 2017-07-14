Reaction to Latest GOP Healthcare Plan

More reaction is coming in on the GOP's latest draft of the Healthcare Bill.

Senate Republicans released their new ideas Thursday, and many say it is just as bad as the first. They did listen to some congressmen and added funding to help combat the opioid crisis, but many democrats like Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said there aren't enough changes to bill and it could end up costing people their lives, "there was a study done recently that if this bill were to become law that 20 million people would lose insurance and literally 10s of thousands of people die. I mean if you don't have insurance you don't go to the doctors or you the emergency room until you're really really sick," said Senator Brown.

GOP leaders continue to try to push this bill through as President Trump is urging them to get a bill on his desk.