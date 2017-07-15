Copy-News Minute: Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and three firefighters were injured when an SUV crashed into a fire truck. Akron Police Capt. Daniel Zampelli says the SUV ran through a red light and collided with an Akron fire truck Friday afternoon, causing three firefighters to suffer minor injuries. At least five people inside the SUV were taken to area hospitals, where two of them died, including a 16-year-old girl.

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say human remains, possibly of a stillborn baby, have been found in the village of Carlisle. The Journal-News reports that the Warren County Sheriff's Office began digging behind a house Friday afternoon after receiving a tip about possible skeletal remains there. Lt. John Faine says although the remains haven't been identified, initial reports have led investigators to believe they're that of a stillborn baby.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Nike Inc. is declining to comment on an antitrust lawsuit brought by an ex-Ohio State football player. Linebacker Chris Spielman filed the class-action lawsuit Friday on behalf of current and former Ohio State University football players. Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike is targeted for its "Legends of the Scarlet and Gray" vintage jersey licensing program and other apparel contracts with Ohio State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - One of Ohio's nine remaining full-service abortion clinics and a second facility providing medication-only abortions have quietly closed in the past month. Anti-abortion groups publicized the closures of the full-service Akron Women's Medical Group and the Cleveland Women's Medical Group this week. Ohio Right to Life praised the closures. Abortion-rights group NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio said Ohio's unfriendly political climate has made providing legal abortions increasingly difficult.

