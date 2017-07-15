Copy-This Hour: Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:21 a.m. EDT

FIRE TRUCK-SUV COLLISION

2 killed when SUV collides with fire truck in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and three firefighters were injured when an SUV crashed into a fire truck in northeast Ohio.

Akron Police Capt. Daniel Zampelli says the SUV ran through a red light and collided with an Akron fire truck Friday afternoon, killing two people inside the SUV, including a 16-year-old girl. Police say three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Zampelli says after striking the truck, the SUV landed against a telephone pole. At least five people inside the SUV were taken to area hospitals, where two of them died.

Their identities weren't immediately released.

Zampelli says the three firefighters also were taken to hospitals. Police say the firefighters were on their way to a training session and not responding to a call at the time of the crash.

REMAINS FOUND-OHIO

Police: Remains found behind house, possibly stillborn baby

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Warren County say human remains, possibly of a stillborn baby, have been found in the village of Carlisle.

Warren County Sheriff's Office Lt. John Faine tells the Journal-News that authorities began digging behind a house Friday afternoon after receiving a tip about possible skeletal remains there. He says the remains may have been at the site 10 to 12 weeks but the county coroner will have to determine the length of time.

Faine said in a statement Friday night that although the remains haven't been identified, initial reports have led investigators to believe they're that of a stillborn baby. The remains have been taken to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Laboratory for analysis.

___

OHIO STATE-LICENSING LAWSUIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Nike declines comment on ex-player's lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Nike Inc. is declining to comment on an antitrust lawsuit brought by an ex-Ohio State football player.

Linebacker Chris Spielman filed the class-action lawsuit Friday on behalf of current and former Ohio State University football players.

Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike Inc. is targeted for its "Legends of the Scarlet and Gray" vintage jersey licensing program and other apparel contracts with Ohio State.

Nike spokesman Brian Strong said Friday the company is aware of the lawsuit but doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit also targets Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. over a Honda-sponsored program of 64 banners hung around Ohio Stadium featuring photos of former players.

Honda says it has a three-decade-old relationship with the university and hopes the matter will be resolved quickly.

ABORTION-OHIO-THE LATEST

The Latest: 2 abortion providers in Ohio close doors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - One of Ohio's nine remaining full-service abortion clinics and a second facility providing medication-only abortions have quietly closed in the past month.

Anti-abortion groups publicized the closures of the full-service Akron Women's Medical Group and the Cleveland Women's Medical Group this week. The Ohio Department of Health says their licenses remain active.

The news came in the same week that the owner of a third northeast Ohio abortion facility had his medical license suspended for six months.

David Burkons wasn't regularly practicing at the Northeast Ohio Women's Center, in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) Falls, which remains open.

Ohio Right to Life praised the closures as a victory on their "path to zero" abortion clinics.

Abortion-rights group NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio said Ohio's unfriendly political climate has made providing legal abortions increasingly difficult.

OHIO FLOODING

Flooding from river in Ohio to recede over weekend

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) - Flooding from a rain-swollen river that closed dozens of roads and swamped yards and basements in northwestern Ohio is expected to recede over the weekend.

The Blanchard River crested around 16.5 feet about midday Friday in Findlay. National Weather Service forecasters said the river levels would recede overnight in the city roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Toledo and drop below flood stage by Sunday night. Flood stage in Findlay is 11 feet.

The city has had five major floods that have caused millions of dollars in damage since 2007.

The river last rose above major flood stage in Findlay in December 2013, when it crested at nearly 15.6 feet.

Heavy rains also led to flooded roads and yards in parts of central Ohio Thursday and Friday.

TEEN KILLED-STRAY BULLET

Ohio man charged in half-sister's death from stray bullet

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A prosecutor's office says an 18-year-old man accused of causing the death of his 14-year-old half-sister killed by a stray bullet fired into her home has been charged with murder.

A statement from the Montgomery County's prosecutor's office says Jason Tidwell also was indicted Thursday on other charges, including felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Authorities say Tidwell and 18-year-old Dylan Angel were fighting July 5 outside Mackenna Kronenberger's home when gunshots were fired and one shot entered the girl's home, killing her.

Messages seeking comment from Tidwell's attorney weren't immediately returned Friday.

Angel also was taken into custody, but the prosecutor says the grand jury declined to indict him on felony charges due to insufficient evidence and he would be released. Court records didn't indicate an attorney for Angel.

VEHICLE HITS KIDS

Authorities: Texting driver strikes, kills 2 teen girls

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio woman was texting on her phone when she struck and killed two 14-year-old girls with her car.

Twenty-four-year-old New Franklin resident Natasha Boggs was arrested and jailed Friday. She's charged with voluntary manslaughter, vehicular homicide, driving while texting and other offenses.

Court records don't indicate if she has an attorney.

Boggs is accused of hitting three teens in Coventry Township in May, killing Taylor Galloway, of Akron, and Amber Thoma, of Coventry Township. A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured. Coventry Township is about 9 miles (14 kilometers) south of Akron.

Authorities say the teens were walking on the right side of the road around 4:45 p.m. when Boggs' car drifted over the white "fog line" and struck the teens.

CINCINNATI POLICE SHOOTING-RETRIAL?

Civil rights activists call on Ohio prosecutor for 3rd trial

CINCINNATI (AP) - Civil rights activists and other community leaders are joining the family of an unarmed black man killed during a traffic stop in calling for a third trial of a white former police officer.

Black Lawyers Association of Cincinnati President Donyetta Bailey said in a press conference Friday that the Ray Tensing case shouldn't end without justice being done.

Prosecutor Joe Deters' (DEE'-turz) could announce next week a decision on whether Tensing will be tried again. The judge has scheduled a July 24 meeting. Tensing's attorney has asked her to dismiss the charges after two hung juries on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

The since-fired University of Cincinnati officer says he feared for his life when motorist Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the July 19, 2015, stop.

CONGRESS-HEALTH OVERHAUL-KASICH

Kasich: Successful health care bill requires both parties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) says the latest version of the Senate's health care bill remains unacceptable - and he blames partisanship.

The outspoken Republican said in a statement Friday that the legislation is flawed because it cuts Medicaid too deeply, fails to give needed flexibility to states and doesn't do enough to stabilize the insurance market.

Kasich has preached cooperation between the parties since running for president last year, including in a book published after dropping out of the campaign.

He's among a bipartisan group of governors that he says is standing ready to help Washington lawmakers craft acceptable legislation repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

Kasich said bringing solutions from both sides is necessary to "ensure we aren't simply replacing one divisive plan with another."

AP-US-SWINE-FLU-COUNTY-FAIR

Ohio county fair hogs to be destroyed after swine flu found

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) - State officials have ordered the slaughter of nearly 300 hogs at a county fair in Ohio after at least two animals tested positive for swine flu.

WLWT-TV reports a Clinton County fair representative confirmed Thursday that hogs had tested positive and would be slaughtered.

An Ohio Department of Agriculture spokesman said Friday that the fair will disinfect the barn and its contents to stop any spread of the virus. Department spokesman Mark Bruce says any equipment inside the barn will be released to owners after disinfection.

Hog breeder Joey Johnson says it's been difficult, especially for children whose animals will be slaughtered.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says when humans are infected with swine flu it's typically transmitted by prolonged exposure to hogs at agricultural fairs.

___

This story has been corrected to show the fair will disinfect the barn and its contents, not destroy everything inside the barn.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.