Swine Flu Hits County Fair

Ohio State officials have ordered the slaughter of nearly 300 hogs after at least two animals tested positive for swine flu.

WLWT-TV reports a Clinton County fair representative confirmed Thursday, July 13th, that hogs had tested positive and would be slaughtered.

An Ohio Department of Agriculture spokesman said Friday, Juy 14th, that the fair will disinfect the barn and its contents to stop any spread of the virus. Department spokesman Mark Bruce says any equipment inside the barn will be released to owners after disinfection.

Hog breeder Joey Johnson says it's been difficult, especially for children whose animals will be slaughtered.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says when humans are infected with swine flu it's typically transmitted by prolonged exposure to hogs at agricultural fairs.

Fair officials said they will disinfect the barn and its contents. They will not destroy everything inside the barn.

