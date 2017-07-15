Copy-This Hour: Latest Pennsylvania news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:22 a.m. EDT

MISSING MEN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Authorities: Pot dealer says he killed 4 men

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A marijuana dealer says in court documents he killed four men on his family's Pennsylvania farm, shooting one of them and crushing him with a backhoe and trying to set three of the bodies on fire in a metal bin.

Cosmo DiNardo confessed Thursday and says in court papers filed Friday he wanted to set the victims up when they went to the farm to buy marijuana from him.

His cousin also is charged in the killings of the men, who included a Maryland college student.

STATE POLICE CRASH-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trooper dead in crash had big heart, personality

LIGONIER, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania state trooper killed when his patrol vehicle collided with a garbage truck is being described as a charismatic man with a big heart and personality.

State police say 26-year-old Trooper Michael Stewart was driving with a partner on Route 711, just outside Ligonier, when the collision occurred early Friday.

A spokesman says Stewart's partner suffered a concussion, and the garbage truck driver wasn't hurt.

Spokesman Stephen Limani described Stewart as a great trooper and "a big man with an even bigger heart." He says Stewart was "extremely fun to be around."

Limani says investigators are examining the two vehicles, working to reconstruct the collision and seeking any video from a nearby gas station.

He says it's too early in the investigation to assign fault for the crash.

FUGITIVE-SLAIN POLICE CHIEF

FBI: Buried body is fugitive accused in police chief slaying

BOSTON (AP) - Authorities have confirmed that the remains of a fugitive wanted in the 1980 slaying of a Pennsylvania police chief have been found buried in a yard in Massachusetts.

The remains of Donald Eugene Webb were found Thursday buried in the yard of a Dartmouth home owned by Webb's ex-wife. The FBI and Pennsylvania and Massachusetts authorities announced Friday the remains have been positively identified.

Investigators believe he died about 17 years ago, but declined to say how he died.

Prosecutors in both states confirmed to The Associated Press that the ex-wife, Lillian Webb, led authorities to his body and won't be prosecuted in the investigation.

Donald Webb was wanted in the fatal shooting of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania police chief Gregory Adams.

___

This story has been corrected to show Lillian Webb is the ex-wife, not widow, of Donald Eugene Webb.

FLOODING-PENNSYLVANIA

Storms cause flooding in west central Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Storms have triggered flash flooding in parts of west central Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service says emergency management officials in Indiana County on Friday are reporting flooded basements and roads in Indiana and White Township.

Radar estimates show up to 4 inches of rain has fallen over parts of the county.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the county until 8:45 a.m.

A flash flood watch is in effect Friday night for Fayette County, Fayette Ridges and Greene County.

LABOR SECRETARY-GAMING BOARD

Pennsylvania labor secretary moving to gaming control board

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The woman who's been leading the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry is stepping down to be Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's next appointment to the Gaming Control Board.

Wolf said Friday that Secretary Kathy Manderino will join the gambling commission at the start of August. Gaming board appointments don't require Senate confirmation.

Robert O'Brien, one of Manderino's top deputies at Labor and Industry, will take over in August as acting secretary.

Manderino's served in Wolf's cabinet since 2015. She's a lawyer, a former Democratic state representative from Philadelphia, and the daughter of former Democratic House Speaker Jim Manderino of Westmoreland County.

O'Brien has been serving as executive deputy secretary, taking a leading role in operating the agency.

BULLYING DISABLED

Defendant in taped punching of disabled man charged again

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man accused of a videotaped attack on a man with cerebral palsy is now also facing charges he hid from authorities in a hotel room rented under another name.

Prosecutors said Friday they've charged 29-year-old Barry Baker Jr., of Georgetown, Delaware, with flight to avoid apprehension during a two-week manhunt.

Baker also faces charges he sucker-punched a man outside a West Chester, Pennsylvania, convenience store in May. It's not clear if he has a defense lawyer.

His fiancee, 48-year-old Denise Ranae Schmidt, is accused of helping Baker hide out by renting a hotel room in Exton under a friend's name.

Her lawyer, Tom Ramsay, says Schmidt was in "a difficult position," trying to help Baker and police, an effort he said "did not prove fruitful."

SALVAGE YARD FIRE

Explosion sparks massive fire at Pennsylvania salvage yard

YORK, Pa. (AP) - Police say one employee has been injured after a gas tank explosion caused a massive fire at a Pennsylvania salvage yard.

York Area Regional Police Detective Don Hopple Jr. says an employee was using a grinder to remove the tank when it exploded at Red Lion Salvage on Thursday afternoon.

The employee has been transported to a hospital with burn-related injuries. His condition was not immediately released.

The explosion led to the building at the salvage yard and nearby vehicles catching fire. Smoke could be seen from miles away.

Hopple tells the York Dispatch the fire destroyed the building.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze after battling it for about four hours.

FACEBOOK SHAMING-POLICE

Should police be allowed to shame suspects on Facebook?

BOSTON (AP) - Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.

But not everyone finds it amusing.

Civil rights advocates complain that posting mugshots and written, pejorative descriptions of suspects amounts to public shaming.

In Taunton, Massachusetts, police wrote a flippant post about a woman who mowed down six mailboxes while allegedly driving drunk. They posted photos of her, a lawn she tore up with her car and a lizard she had in her bra.

A civil rights group recently worked on a successful effort to get Philadelphia police in the Special Operations unit to stop posting mugshots. The group says the posts make people the butt of a joke and can have damaging effects on their home lives and jobs.

JURY TAMPERING-FATHER CHARGED

Father accused of jury tampering in son's homicide case

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The father of a man on trial in Pittsburgh for homicide is accused of confronting a juror outside the courthouse and asking for his help.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Thursday 67-year-old English Burton is in jail, accused of aggravated jury tampering.

Court records allege a juror in the trial of Burton's son, 18-year-old Charles Williams, was stopped at a light Tuesday when Burton approached him on foot.

The charging documents claim Burton told the juror he needed his help and shouted his phone number as he drove away. A county deputy at a nearby bus stop saw the exchange.

The juror reported the exchange the next morning.

Williams is accused in the 2016 shooting death of Chauncy Howard.

The online court docket didn't list a lawyer for Burton.

___

OPIOID EPIDEMIC-AUDIT

Pennsylvania isn't evaluating addiction programs, audit says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania state auditors say the government isn't evaluating the effectiveness of many of its addiction treatment programs that can help in the fight against heroin and prescription drug overdoses.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale's audit released Thursday recommended that three state agencies do more to assess whether their treatment programs are successful.

The agencies generally agreed with the findings.

In addition, DePasquale's audit says chronic underfunding at the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs is hurting the state's ability to fight the opioid epidemic and that the Department of Health should write regulations to ensure Pennsylvania physicians are safely prescribing buprenorphine-related medications.

The audit notes that the success of addiction treatment is greatly influenced by someone's desire to be treated and that tracking the effect of that treatment is very difficult.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.