Pennsylvania Auditors Believe Government Is Not Helping Opioid Epidemic

Pennsylvania state auditors said the government isn't evaluating the effectiveness of many of its addiction treatment programs that can help in the fight against heroin and prescription drug overdoses.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale's recommended that three state agencies do more to assess whether their treatment programs are successful.

The agencies generally agreed with the findings.

DePasquale's audit also said chronic underfunding at the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs is hurting the state's ability to fight the opioid epidemic.

DePasquale said the Department of Health should write regulations to ensure Pennsylvania physicians are safely prescribing buprenorphine-related medications.

The audit noted that the success of addiction treatment is greatly influenced by someone's desire to be treated and that tracking the effect of that treatment is very difficult.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)