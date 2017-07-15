Copy-This Hour: Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:21 a.m. EDT

HEALTH OVERHAUL-CAPITO

Capito cites Medicaid concerns in review of new GOP proposal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she'll review the new Senate Republican leadership proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act but still has "serious concerns" about the Medicaid provisions.

In a statement Thursday, Capito says any replacement bill "must provide access to affordable health care coverage for West Virginians, including our large Medicaid population and those struggling with drug addiction."

Capito opposed the previous draft, saying it cut traditional Medicaid too deeply.

About 525,000 of West Virginia's 1.8 million people are enrolled in the program for the poor, disabled and nursing home residents.

About 175,000 joined under the act's expansion.

She told The Associated Press she's not interested in having them dropped out of the system, though changes are needed in Medicaid and the program's commercial insurance.

MANCHIN CAMPAIGN

Manchin reports raising $1.4M for re-election run

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, running for re-election next year, says his campaign raised more than $1.4 million in the most recent quarter and has nearly $3.5 million on hand.

The Democrat, seeking a second, full six-year term, said Thursday the total includes $250,000 contributed by West Virginians in June.

The ex-governor says he's running on a record of consensus building.

Congressman Evan Jenkins and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, both Republicans, are challenging Manchin.

Quarterly Federal Election Commission fundraising reports are due Saturday.

Ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship says he's considering running because he believes the country is in trouble.

He recently left prison, convicted of conspiracy to violate federal safety standards at a West Virginia mine where 29 miners died in 2010.

He says he was wrongly convicted.

NECKTIE ASSAULT

West Virginia make gets prison for gun, choking officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for illegal gun possession and choking a deputy federal marshal by pulling on his tie.

Taurean Amadeus Johnson pleaded guilty to both counts in April.

Investigators say they found a semi-automatic pistol in a car parked in front of the 30-year-old Johnson's Charleston residence in January and later two other handguns, though he was prohibited from having them because of prior robbery and drug convictions.

After he appeared in federal court the next day, authorities say while being placed in a holding cell, he began pulling on the officer's tie, choking him.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Marshals Service investigated.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin imposed the sentence.

WORLD WAR I EXHIBIT

World War I exhibit opening in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Uniforms, artillery and weapons from World War I are included in a new exhibit at the West Virginia Division of Culture and History's Culture Center in Charleston.

The exhibit is being unveiled Saturday at the State Capitol Complex. The event runs from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to the public.

The exhibit is titled "World War I: West Virginia in the War to End All Wars." Items included are from battles on the Eastern and Western Fronts. Some have been donated from West Virginians and their families.

The event is being held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of World War I.

LITTLE ROCK SLAYING-ARREST

Man wanted in 2016 death arrested after leap from window

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The U.S. Marshals Services say a Little Rock man wanted in connection with a months-old slaying in central Arkansas has been arrested in West Virginia after he jumped from the third floor of an apartment building when authorities arrived to take him into custody.

Authorities say 33-year-old Curtis Dorsey jumped Thursday morning from a window of an apartment in Clarksburg, West Virginia, about 95 miles (152 kilometers) northeast of Charleston. The Marshals Service says Dorsey is hospitalized with "multiple non-life threatening injuries." It wasn't clear whether he has an attorney.

Authorities say marshals found Dorsey in West Virginia after receiving a tip Wednesday.

Authorities say Dorsey faces a first-degree murder charge in the September 2016 shooting death of his former girlfriend, 35-year-old Sharniece Hughes, in southwest Little Rock.

CONGRESSIONAL RACE

Democrat challenging Mooney for House seat

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - The former West Virginia campaign director for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has launched her own campaign to unseat Republican Congressman Alex Mooney.

Talley Sergent, a Charleston resident and former U.S. State Department employee, says West Virginians are worried about their health care, jobs and future.

She says Mooney voted to repeal and replace the Affordable Care with a Republican substitute that would take away health care for many.

The 37-year-old native of Huntington has also worked for the Coca-Cola Co. and currently has her own small company in Charleston.

Mooney, re-elected to a second term last year, says he voted to repeal "Obamacare" as he'd promised in his campaign and to replace it with "free-market solutions" he says will increase access to care and lower costs for West Virginians.

