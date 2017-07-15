Delta Air Line Prices Are On The Rise

If you're traveling by plane this summer, listen up.

Delta Air Lines passengers are paying more to travel for the first time in over 2 years.

The latest numbers showed Delta passengers' airfares were higher than in 2015 and 2016.

Delta isn't the only company with a higher travel rate. American Airlines reported they expect their airfares to climb.

U.S. airlines have a history of struggling to raise fares due to low fuel costs, additional flights, and greater competition.

Delta officials said fuel and labor costs are on the rise again. Those factors couples with a high demand for air travel are justification for the rise in airfare.