Ticket To Nashville Holds Open Casting Call For Local Actors

A new play centered around Country Music.

That's what Ticket to Nashville is bringing to the Ohio Valley this fall, but it's not just an acting troupe coming to the area.

The show is a local story involving a completely local cast.

"There's a lot of talent here. A lot of different film companies come through here to shoot. So, with a play that's specifically about this area and somebody that's wanting to follow their dreams and move to Nashville, why not have the actual people from this area be apart of it," said Tristen Smith, the show's male lead.

Of course, there's still a few roles up for grabs, which is why the crew held an open casting call Saturday at the Ohio Valley Mall.

Dozens of people auditioned for the chance to be part of this community-centered project.



"This is the first thing that I've actually seen come out of of the Valley, so I'm really excited about it and I really wanted to participate," said Bethany Johnston, a local Actress.



"I want to be apart of something really special and new coming to our area cause we don't get a lot of new musicals around our here and I think that's really exciting," said Margaret Camilletti.



The leads on the production will be Tristen Smith of Lazy Jane, and Kaileigh Bullard of the show Nashville.

The production will be live at the Capitol Theater in Wheeling September 22, 23, and 24.