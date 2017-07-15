Man arrested in Shadyside for selling drugs

A drug trafficking investigation led to an arrest and a search warrant execution Friday night in Shadyside.

32-year-old Stephen Mirides conducted drug sales from his home, where he lives with his wife and three young children.

Officers from the Shadyside Police Department and the Belmont County Major Crimes Unit recovered an assortment of narcotics in their search, along with drug abuse instruments and over two-thousand-dollars in cash.

Mirides was jailed and charged with Felony 3 Drug Trafficking, Felony 4 Drug Possession and Possession of Drug abused Instruments.