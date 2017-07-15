ParaCon takes over the WV State Penitentiary

50 vendors and hundreds of people showed up for the 1st ever Paranormal Convention is taking place at the former West Virginia State Penitentiary in Moundsville.

ParaCon is an event hosted by Haunted Explorations Events for those interested in the paranormal and may want to participate in a ghost hunt of their own. The vendors at today's Convention were selling clothing, jewelry, and even giving out psychic readings.

As for why they're holding it at the Penitentiary.

"It's taking a building that's already there and maybe people don't come out because maybe they're not interested in the history or anything like that, but they might watch those paranormal shows and they might be interested in that aspect of it," said Co-Owner, Haunted Explorations Events Dave Juliano. "So, it's brings people and introduces them to a historical site through a roundabout way."

The event runs until 7 Saturday night. If you can't make that, officials say they're providing an after hours ghost tour that will probably run until 3 am.