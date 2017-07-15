Ebbert Farm Market host opening day

Ebbert's Farm Market is officially open for the season!

Saturday was opening day for the St. Clairsville market, which has been around since 1919. It's a family operated business that offers home grown sweet corn, tomatoes, apples, plums, and much more.

Co-Owner Lova Ebbert and her husband have operated the farm for 26 years, and each year brings a new, but fun challenge.

"I'm excited," said Ebbert. "Every year I think, can we do this another year? Because it does get harder and harder, but we love the people and we love what we do."

She says the market has been packed all day long, which has them hopeful for the season.

The market is open until the end of October; Monday to Friday 10:30 to 6, Saturdays 10 to 5 and Sundays 11 to 4.