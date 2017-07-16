Manchin reports raising $1.4M for re-election run

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, running for re-election next year, says his campaign raised more than $1.4 million in the most recent quarter and has nearly $3.5 million on hand.

The Democrat, seeking a second, full six-year term, said Thursday the total includes $250,000 contributed by West Virginians in June.

The ex-governor says he's running on a record of consensus building.

Congressman Evan Jenkins and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, both Republicans, are challenging Manchin.

Quarterly Federal Election Commission fundraising reports are due Saturday.

Ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship says he's considering running because he believes the country is in trouble.

He recently left prison, convicted of conspiracy to violate federal safety standards at a West Virginia mine where 29 miners died in 2010.

He says he was wrongly convicted.

