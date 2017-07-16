Semi Driver Suffers Only Minor Injuries After Rolling Over Guard - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Semi Driver Suffers Only Minor Injuries After Rolling Over Guardrail

WHEELING -

A semi-truck driver was lucky to escape an accident Sunday afternoon with only some minor scrapes and cuts after rolling the tractor portion of his vehicle.

According to Wheeling Police, the accident happened just after 2 p.m., when the driver of a car cut the tractor off, causing him to go over the rail, and roll at least once before landing in the I-470 JB Chambers Complex. 

A witness who was driving westbound at the time returned to the scene to let police know what they saw. 

The driver of the car that caused the accident did not stop. 

