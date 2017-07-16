Marshall County Animal Rescue League benefits from "Bark in the Park"

Families visited Grand Vue Park Sunday for some discounted fun and to meet some cute dogs available for adoption through the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

All day Adventure Park wristbands were only $39, and 20 percent of the sales benefited the Marshall County Animal Rescue League.

Potential new dog parents also had the opportunity to meet puppies and dogs hoping to find their forever homes.

"There are so many homeless dogs that are perfectly fine, very well-behaved dogs. A lot of people think shelter dogs have behavior issues, but we get great dogs. All the ones we have up here are being really well-behaved today. Instead of going out and paying for a dog, pay $100 and get a mutt. They live longer, and most of them are really great dogs," said animal shelter Director Lauren Cook.

If you would like to make a donation to the shelter, you can always stop by the shelter on 12th Street in Moundsville.