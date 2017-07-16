Family Recovery Center urges new patients to enroll immediately

Dozens of patients in Jefferson and surrounding counties were left to look for addiction treatment elsewhere after the clinic in Mingo Junction unexpectedly closed earlier this week.

Now, the Family Recovery Center in Steubenville is stepping up to the plate to make sure patients can receive their treatment.

Officials with the Family Recovery Center say when they heard about the closing of the Mingo Junction clinic, they immediately jumped into action and prepared their staff for an influx of patients.

What they are most worried about is that patients will run out of their prescriptions and will not be able to get enrolled in the new program quickly enough.

"We're concerned about them relapsing, going through withdrawal and overdosing if they get their hands on the wrong thing, so we have a lot of concerns about the fact that there is help out there. We're just making sure that they call the right number and get involved with Family Recovery Center," said director Eloise Traina.

They are encouraging patients to contact them as soon as possible because the law requires that anyone on medication assisted treatment undergo assessments, random drug screens, and attend support group meetings.

They say right now there is not a wait list, and they are doing what they can to accommodate incoming patients.

They expect to see as much as a 40 percent increase in their case load.

You can call 740-283-4946 for more information or to get enrolled.

A new Medication Assisted Recovery clinic has also just opened on Jackson Street in East Liverpool.

You can call 330-424-1468 for more information.