UPDATE: Police Continue Investigation After Boy Reportedly Hit by Car

UPDATE 4:01 P.M.:

New details have become available after a boy was reportedly hit by a car in Bellaire while riding his bike and taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to officials, it is now unclear if the boy was actually injured.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance video, but that it is unclear and not conclusive.

The accident reportedly happened around 10 p.m. Sunday near Belmont Savings Bank.

Officials say a gold car driven by a black male may have been involved.

Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalyk says they have received no information about the boy's condition, and have not been able to find the bicycle he was reportedly riding.

ORIGINAL:

Bellaire Police were on the scene of a child reportedly hit by a car.

Officials said the 10-year-old was reportedly hit late Sunday night at the Belmont Savings Bank.

Not much information is being released at this time, but the child was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

