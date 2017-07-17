Officials: One Dead After Two Vehicle Crash in Cadiz

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on US 22 near mile post 12 in Cadiz Township that occurred Saturday.

A 2007 Scion TC was traveling eastbound on US 22 when it drifted left of center and attempted to swerve back in the eastbound lane. When it swerved, it lost control sliding back into the westbound lane, striking a Nissan Rogue head-on.

The driver of the Nissan, Rhonda Bigler, 62, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sara Bigler, 38, who was sitting in the front seat of the Nissan, was transported to Harrison Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The rear seat passenger, Marcia Bigler, 71, was flown to Akron General Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the Scio was Jacob Ryan, 23, from Cambridge. Ryan was flown from the scene to UPMC by Stat Medevac, where he is listed in serious condition.

US 22 was closed for approximately 3.5 hours to conduct the investigation.

The driver of the Scion was reportedly not wearing his seat belt.