Dr. Daniel Joseph Named 2017 Light of the Ohio Valley

He might have put your braces on, or even fit your retainer, now longtime Wheeling orthodontist Dr. Daniel Joseph is being honored for his hard work in the community.

If you've ever been inside Dr. Joseph's orthodontist office you know he is passionate about the Pittsburgh Steelers, has a sense of humor from his large cartoon collection. but what really stands out about him is his genuine interest and care for every person he meets.

His friends and family said those are just a few of the reasons he has been chosen as the 2017 Dr. Lee Jones Patron of Youth award recipient. He will receive that honor at the annual JB Chambers YMCA Light of the Ohio Valley Luncheon.

Dr. Joseph and his wife Debbie founded the annual Vintage Raceboat Regatta, in it's 12th year, it is a completely free event that brings in thousands from around the world, while raising money for Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center. He said he is humbled to receive this honor.

"It's interesting because you go to other areas, and my wife and I do a lot of traveling with my association with my profession also with the raceboat regatta stuff, and folks from outside the area come here and they just can't believe how nice everyone is how supportive everyone is and how we just kind of like everyone for the most part."Anyone who lives in the Ohio Valley is very lucky to live here," said Joseph.

Dr. Joseph is very active in the dental professional community serving on various boards, he is a volunteer dentist with the Ohio County dental clinic and serves on the board of directors at his Alma Mater West Liberty University.

He said he wouldn't be anywhere without his family, he has been married to his wife Debbie for over 40 years and they have 4 adult children and several grandchildren.

At the luncheon, Jim Rooney will be the featured speaker, who has a family connection to Dr. Joseph.

The Light of the Valley Luncheon is scheduled for August 16.