Martins Ferry Native Named Wheeling Jesuit's First Football Coach

Wheeling Jesuit has announced the head coach of the university's newly founded football program.

On Monday, President Dr. Debra Townsley announced that Zac Bruney, Martins Ferry native and Purple Rider football standout, will take on the head coaching position of the university's football program.

Bruney comes from a family with a storied football legacy. His father, Dave Bruney, has been the head coach at Martins Ferry High School since 1979, and is a member of the Ohio High School Football Coaches' Association Hall of Fame. His late uncle, Fred Bruney, played at The Ohio State University in the 1950s and went onto a successful career as a player and coach in the NFL.

Bruney is a 2004 graduate of the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio, where he was a quarterback for the Purple Raiders. During that time, the team took the 2001 and 2002 NCAA DIII National Championship. As a starter quarterback, he led Mount Union to a 27-1 record. He also was a finalist for the Gagliardi Award as the Most Outstanding Player in Division III.

Following his graduation, he became the assistant coach at Mount Union for two years. He later became a graduate assistant coach with the University of Toledo, where he served as the assistant coach for wide receivers.

In 2013, he became the assistant coach at Ohio Dominican University, and since 2015, has served as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator.

“Zac has great drive and the initiative, which will be necessary to grow our football program. But, more importantly, he is committed to developing young men to excel academically, socially, and spiritually in the true spirit of our mission. I know Zac will produce young men who will be successful on the field and in life. All of us at Wheeling Jesuit are happy to welcome Zac to the WJU family and we are glad we could bring him and his family back home to the Ohio Valley,” said Dr. Townsley.

"It's going to be a unique opportunity building something from the ground up." — Jordan Crammer (@jcrammsWTRF) July 17, 2017

Bruney said Wheeling Jesuit is a great place, because of the great people who are a part of the university. “I’m truly honored and humbled at the trust the leadership has given to me to start our football program,” he said. “This area is home for me. This is where I was born, where I was raised and where I grew up. This job – this program getting its start is always something I’ve kept an eye on from afar. Timing is everything, and for my wife and I, and our two young children, the timing is perfect. Now, it’s time to go to work.”

“College head coaching opportunities are fleeting – they are rare. And the rarest of opportunities, is starting and building a program from the ground up – this is probably toughest. So, we have a daunting task ahead of us. I want to thank President Townsley, Dr. Dentino, and every member of the search committee that were a part of this process ­– It was a detailed and highly structured process, which means it was done the right way," Bruney said.

According to Dr. Townsley, a committee made up of WJU coaches, administrators, faculty and staff, along with representatives of the Cardinal Athletic Club, spent three days interviewing candidates for the football coaching position. She said WJU received inquires for the job from across the country.

Cardinal football will begin with an exhibition schedule in 2018-19 while building the capacity to play a full season during the 2019-2020 season. Wheeling Jesuit is a member of the Mountain East Conference. In the past two years, WJU has won eight conference championships and six conference tournament championships. Additionally, Wheeling Jesuit student-athletes maintained an overall GPA above 3.0 and 280 earned a place on the MEC Academic All-Conference team.