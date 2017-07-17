Two Ohio Valley Companies Join National Businesses for Made In America Week

Made in America. Manufacture in America.

That's what the focus is this week in Washington, D.C.

Business Development Corporation Executive Director Pat Ford said it's all part of a plan to bring back manufacturing jobs after years of technological innovation and outsourcing.

"We want items that are bought and sold in the United States to be manufactured right here in the United States," Ford said.

The Made in America Product Showcase will feature products from all 50 states and two companies from the Ohio Valley were chosen to attend.

"To have Bully Tools, in Ohio, and Homer Laughlin China Company, in West Virginia, be the two companies that are chosen to be represented in Washington says a lot, not only locally about the importance of manufacturing, but it also puts the Ohio River Valley on a national radar as a place to manufacture and do business," Ford said.

Studies show manufacturing is currently on an upswing, not just nationally but locally as well.

Of course, while Made in America week is about fixing American manufacturing, Ford said we can't lose sight of international companies wanting to manufacture here as well.

"We want items to be manufactured in a America regardless of where the idea germinated somewhere across the globe. We want them to manufacture in the United States as well," Ford said.

Officials say the main changes we'll see from this week with be President Trump scaling back manufacturing regulations and renegotiating the country's trade deals.