Arizona Flash Flood Kills 9, Would You Know What To Do If A Flash Flood Happened Here?

Flash flooding can happen in a blink of an eye, which is what happened Sunday, July 17th in Arizona.

CNN reports heavy rain caused waters to rise to 6 feet in height, which swept away 14 members of a family.

Nine were killed, including six children ages 2 to 13. Another family member is still missing.

Officials say flash floods create a rush of moving water that can sweep a grown man off his feet, a car off the road, and even your home off its entire foundation.

So the question is, if a flash flood happened in the Ohio Valley, would you know what to do?

Studies show that flash floods kill more people each year than tornadoes, hurricanes, or even lightning.

Brooke County EMA Director Bob Fowler said people don't have to be afraid though. There are many ways you can stay safe.

"If there's a chance it's going to flood in your area, get out of the house, get to higher ground, whatever you can do. Get in your car and drive away, but don't drive through water. Get to a safe place and wait until the storm's over," Fowler said.



Some other helpful safety tips include avoiding moving water, paying attention to local alerts for information, and only returning home once authorities say it's safe.