Officers Warn That Drugged Driving Just As Bad As Drunk Driving

You always hear that you should never drink and drive, but driving under the influence does encompass more than just alcohol use.

It's just as dangerous to be drugged driving as it is drunk driving. In Ohio, operating a vehicle while impaired or OVI means you are under the influence, whether it's alcohol or drugs like prescription pills or illegal drugs.

According to Lieutenant James Faunda, around 30 percent of the OVI arrests are due to drugs. During the 4 days of Jamboree, there were 31 OVI arrests, and 35% of those arrests were due to the influence of drugs. Officers say that they look for similar signs to drunk driving when initiating the traffic stop.

Lt. Faunda said, "They don't have the ability to multitask, which is what's required when operating a vehicle. You know you have to concentrate on your speeds, staying in your lane, and things of that nature, and they're not able to do that so, that goes hand-in-hand with what we're seeing nationally and across the state of Ohio that people continue to abuse drugs and prescriptions prior to operating a motor vehicle."

Lt. Faunda says when they check for the impairment, they look for clues similar to alcohol but take a few extra steps with coordination tests to see if it's drug-related, and those who are arrested for an OVI can face a hefty fine and jail time.

