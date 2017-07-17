City of Wheeling Prepares for Big Budget Vote

The City of Wheeling Finance Committee is getting ready for a big financial vote on Tuesday.

There are a number of things on the agenda- like hiring a crime analyst and social worker to work with the police department.



They're also going to talk about giving city employees a two to two-and-a-half percent raise.

Other things include putting some money into the six buildings owned by the city in order to try to attract businesses and residential development.

Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said the city is lucky to be in good financial shape.

"A lot of cities are struggling. I know Huntington laid of 10-15 police officers and fireman earlier this year. We did not have that problem in the city of Wheeling," Thalman said.

"Previous City Council has been very conservative with the budget- we have a city manager that is very conservative and good with the budget. We're in comfortable financial position and certainly we're happy with that, and that gives us some flexibility to invest in playgrounds and infrastructure and do some of the things residents want done," he continued.

Other items include:

$200,000 for playgrounds

$200,000 for contingency

$100,000 for new police car equipment

$100,000 Center Market Sidewalk

$50,000 for a Center Market Restroom

$50,000 for a police SWAT vehicle

$50,000 for trail paving

$35,000 for a fire department AED

And from the cash carryover:

$300,000 for six city-owned buildings

$200,000 for a rainy day fund

$150,000 for Medicare for employees hired prior to 1986 who can't retire

$50,000 for a street sweeper

$50,000 for beautification

$40,000 for storage units

$35,000 for a tractor

$34,000 for a fire chief car

$16,000 for a groomer

$10,000 for marketing to focus on recommendations made by the retention committee

$7,200 for two lifts

The finance committee will vote at 4:45, and then the items that pass will go on to a vote by the full city council next month.