Ohio State Highway Patrol Releases Jamboree in the Hills Numbers

The Ohio State Highway Patrol lived up to its promise to cover the roads, watching out for impaired drivers during Jamboree In The Hills.

They cited people for everything from speeding to running stop signs to driving in the wrong lane - and they took more people than last year off the roads completely for operating a vehicle while impaired.

Over five days, troopers pulled over 769 vehicles, and they cited 248 drivers.

"Thirty one were arrested for impaired driving and we issued 67 seat belt violations," said Lt. James Faunda, a post commander at the Ohio State Highway Patrol. "In addition to that, we investigated 19 traffic crashes and we had several criminal arrests for possession of drugs and possession of a concealed weapon."

Those numbers were up from last year, the patrol was very public about their intentions to cover the roads with cruisers using 200 hours of federal overtime money.

"You couldn't be on any roadways without running into a trooper looking for a crash-causing violation or impaired driving," Lt. Faunda said.

Officers hoped that would deter impaired driving, but it didn't. "And obviously this year people continued to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or drugs," he said.

Lieutenant Faunda said a lot of the arrests could have easily been avoided. "A lot of the people that we made arrests on for OVI had sober people in the vehicle that could have been driving. And that's a shame when you have somebody that could have gotten you home safely and you end up in jail."

Troopers handed out 478 warnings during the five-day period, as well.