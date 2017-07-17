WJU Football Addition Hoping To Help Local Restaurant Economy

With football comes big appetites. With those football games typically on Saturday afternoons, people usually grab a bite to eat before or after the game. So how does this affect local restaurants around Wheeling Jesuit University?

Restaurants tend to see pregame lunch rushes and after the game dinner rushes when they're nearby a major sporting event.And football usually goes hand and hand with going out to eat. With Wheeling Jesuit adding football starting next year, nearby restaurants, especially those along Washington Avenue, are hoping to see an increase in business. Krista Emch, a server at Avenue Eats, said, "I definitely think that it can bring more business and definitely more younger people, and we're very family-orientated restaurant, and everything's fresh and organic so it would be great for the players to eat afterwards to nurse their bodies."

7News also spoke with Avenue Eats owner, Lara Graves, about her thoughts, and she told me that she doesn't think that her restaurant will particularly see an increase in more customers due to the football addition, but she's hopeful that will.

Wheeling Jesuit will begin their exhibition football next year, and will play their varsity schedule the following year.