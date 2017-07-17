NEW DETAILS: Police Search for Juvenile Driver of Multi-State Chase

UPDATE 10:15 a.m.:

New details have emerged after a multi-state chase Monday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing their search for a 17-year-old suspect in the high speed chase across state lines.

According to Lieutenant James Faunda, the suspect is a white male, about 5'10" with brown hair. He was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt.

State Highway Patrol says the car was seen on I-70 Eastbound in Belmont County going 84 miles per hour, and when troopers attempted to pull the car over, the driver did not stop.

Lieutenant Faunda says that troopers reached speeds of 110 miles per hour while attempting to stop the car that had four juveniles, including the driver, inside.

Troopers stopped their pursuit at the West Virginia State Line, and the car smashed into the guard rail on the Fort Henry Bridge.

Wheeling Police officers took the three juvenile passengers into custody, and they have since been released.

No charges have been filed in Wheeling, but State Highway Patrol says that they are working on a warrant for the driver, with charges of felony and alluding, in addition to speeding and no drivers license.

