Police Search for Driver of Multi-State Chase

The search is on for the driver of a vehicle who led police on a chase across state lines.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said they were trying to make a stop on a car that was speeding on Interstate 70 East in Belmont County Monday evening.

The driver of the car didn't stop and lead troopers to the West Virginia state line.

According to Wheeling Police, the driver came to a stop after hitting a guard rail coming off of the Fort Henry Bridge. The driver then took off on foot.

Three juveniles passengers were taken into the custody of the Wheeling Police Department.