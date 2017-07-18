Wheeling PD Hosting National Night Out

The Wheeling Police and Fire Departments, along with the Ohio County Sheriff's Office, will take part in the National Night Out in August.

The event is set for Tuesday, August 1st from 6-8 at Wheeling Park's Ice Rink.

The National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that takes places throughout the United States. The event promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, better places to live.

The event enhances the relationships between neighbors and law enforcement, wile bringing back a true sense of community, and provides a great opportunity to bring police and the community together under positive circumstances.

Wheeling PD will have small promotional items, a K-9 unit demonstration, and the presence of its traffic, dive, and SWAT teams.

There will also be free pizza and drinks, and a number of displays and demos from multiple local agencies.

For more information, contact Wheeling PD at 304-234-3664.