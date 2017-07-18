Capito opposes health care repeal without replacement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she won't vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement that meets the needs of the people in her state.



Capito says all the draft Senate Republican substitutes so far failed to adequately address her concerns about continuing to provide affordable care under the Medicaid expansion and she "cannot vote to repeal Obamacare without a replacement that addresses my concerns."



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, acknowledging earlier Tuesday he lacks support for his latest proposed substitute, says the Senate instead would vote on dismantling in two years much of statute enacted under President Obama, giving Congress time to approve replacement legislation.



About 525,000 of West Virginians are enrolled in Medicaid.



About 175,000 joined under the expansion.

