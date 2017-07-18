Woman Pleads Guilty to Charges After Attempting to Rob Restaurant With Needle

An Ohio County woman pleaded guilty to several charges Tuesday afternoon.

Wendy Roeder, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of Entering Without Breaking, and one count of Attempted Grand Larceny after she attempted to rob the Subway in the Warwood Shopping Center back in March.

Roeder reportedly showed a needle to an employee at the Subway before asking for money. She left the restaurant without taking anything.

She then approached a clerk at the Warwood Kroger with an unknown object asking for money. Police reported that the employee gave Roeder the money.

Roeder now faces one to 10 years on each count of Entering Without Breaking, and one to three years for the count of Grand Larceny.

According to Judge James Mazzone, each sentence is to be served consecutively, meaning Roeder could face three to 23 years.

She is currently in custody.