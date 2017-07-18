Local Group Aims to Hold World's Largest Connect 4 Tournament

What started as a get together of friends in Wheeling has become one of the largest Connect 4 tournaments in the world.

For the last five years, dozens have gathered to play the childhood favorite in bracket style.

Each year the tournament is for a good cause. Last year, the group raised hundreds for flood relief downstate.

At this year's tournament, the group would like to beat the world record for the biggest tournament, currently held by the city of Denver.

"The first year was nine people, the second year 40, last year we got 75, so we're kind of on pace we're hoping this will be the year we beat 104," said Nick Sparchane.

If you'd like to come out and help them try to beat the world record for a good cause, the tournament is this Saturday, July 22nd at the Haller Shelter at Oglebay.

There will be food, drinks, and other games.

All of the benefits will go to the Wheeling Soup Kitchen.

You can checkout more information and sign up on wheelingconnect4.com.