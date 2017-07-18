Sons of Italy Prepare to Serve Italian Festival Favorites

It's the reason many people say they go to the Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival.

The Bellaire Sons of Italy starts with literally tons of meat, a secret blend of ingredients, and about two weeks of solid hard work.

The end result is an Italian sausage sandwich that's worth waiting a year for.

It's a tradition as old as the Italian Festival itself.

On this day every year, the Sons of Italy invite the news media in, to see, and taste, what they've been doing for the past two weeks.

Their sausage is famous for its flavor, consistency, and those secret herbs and spices.

Members work non-stop to prepare for what will follow this weekend, selling sausage sandwiches, and they say it's a labor of love.

"I've been doing this since I was a kid when my dad and I used to make sausage and we used to do it by hand, not with an electric machine. The first time I ever showed up they wanted to know how I learned how to do this. I said lots of years making sausage with my father," says member Greg Bizzarri.

"We'll sell almost seven thousand sandwiches. We make almost a ton and a half of sausage, and there again with the volunteers we have, we do well," said Sons of Italy President Doug Hartlieb.

The sausage makers include retired teachers, machinists, mayors and police chiefs.

They've done this for years, and they work together well, each doing their own part of the job. Then at the Italian Festival, they'll grill those sausages, and serve them on a bun with grilled onions and peppers.

They'll sell you a sandwich, but they won't give you the recipe!