J.O.S.H.U.A. Program Provides Need Based Services To Community Members

Journeys of Service Helping Upper Appalachia, or better known as J.O.S.H.U.A., is a summer based program that uses churches and youth groups from all over the country to help people in the Ohio Valley.

This week, members from Broadway Christian Church in Missouri are here to help make a difference.



"It gives opportunities to people to have whatever done they need to, if they can't afford it or are too old or something like that. I think it's important to help people like that," said Emma Azdell, Broadway Christian Church Volunteer.



The group traveled more than 650 miles to spend a week meeting the needs of people in Steubenville and the Ohio Valley.

They're doing so by painting, building, serving food, and much more.

Director of Construction Terrence Rainbow said he's thankful for the help. He believes the J.O.S.H.U.A. Program is vital to the community.



"It enables people from other areas and also people from this area to come together to help support other families, to lift them up and to improve their quality of life," Rainbow said.



The J.O.S.H.U.A. Program started nearly three decades ago and has made a huge difference in the living conditions of low-income community members, but Rainbow believes the most important thing is a lesson everyone learns.

"It shows life, real life circumstances and how life happens, and how we can come together to improve that situation," Rainbow said.

Officials said that through the program, homes have been scraped and painted, community parks have been rejuvenated, handicap ramps have been built, and much more.