Back-to-School Fun Fair Prepares Marshall County Residents for Classes

Volunteers began setting up on Tuesday for the 17th Annual Marshall County Back-to-School Fun Fair.

It will take place on Wednesday at the former West Virginia State Penitentiary in Moundsville and is open to any Marshall County student, grades preschool through 12th grade.

There will be free school supplies for students including backpacks, pencils, pens, notebooks, and more.

They will also be handing out hygiene products, non-perishable foods, haircuts, and pizza for lunch.

Susie Baker started the "Fun Fair" back in 2000 and since then, it has become a tradition for the back-to-school season.

"The community is very supportive, very supportive. The teachers are really pleased to see the kids ready for the first day of school. They come prepared for that first day of school, and the parents have been very gracious, and very thankful for the fun fair. In fact, a lot of them wait for the fun fair every year. It's just to have a day of fun and get excited about going back to school, and just to show them we care, and that's a big list you need for when school starts. Fat, skinny, rich, tall, poor everyone gets to go to the fun fair. No income guidelines whatsoever," said Baker.

The event starts Wednesday morning at 8:00, and ends at noon.

You just have to be a Marshall county resident to attend.