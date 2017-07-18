Belmont County Couple Shares Heartwarming Story of Recovery

This Belmont County couple had lost their children, were dodging warrants and were addicted to opiates and heroin.

Now their lives are transformed.

"We were homeless at the time," noted the man. "Neither one of us were employed. Our kids were in foster care."

"We were in and out of jail," the woman added. "We were robbing people to get money. I remember being so hungry and being scared to ask for food."

They made the decision to seek recovery for the sake of their two little boys.

"I just loved and missed my children," he recalled.

Together, this couple graduated from Family Dependency Treatment Court.

Four years later, they still attend 12-step programs at the Unity Center in Wheeling.

He now has a good job, and she is in school, majoring in criminal justice.

They have their boys back, and they have found stability.

"We've lived at the same address for five years, and we have the same phone number," she noted.

"I've gotten to take my kids--my whole family--on vacation," the man said, adding that was something he would never have dreamed of in his old life.

Family Dependency Treatment Court doesn't work for everyone.

"We had a father who was put in jail and immediately after he got out of jail, he did drugs and within 48 hours, he died," said Judge Mark Costine.

Many parents can't even make the decision to start the process.

"And they choose drugs over their children," said Vince Gianangeli, director of the Belmont County Department of Job and Family Services. "And when that happens, they actually sign away the custody of their children."

But this couple is a success story.

"It was so neat to walk in and say hi to them and see how well they're doing-- employed and doing great things with their kids," said Judge Mark Costine.

They say they have achieved clarity about who their real friends are and what's important in life.

"So much gratitude, you know," said the woman. "So much honesty, open mindedness and willingness."

They closely guard their sobriety.

They say they wouldn't go back to their old lives for anything.