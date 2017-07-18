Ohio County Girl Saved with Help from WVU Medicine Children's Hospital

Throughout July, 7News has been showcasing the services offered at WVU Medicine Children's Hospital.

We wanted to bring things home and show you how those services are helping people in our area.

"I had an 8 pound, 2 ounce, 21 inch baby girl and things kind of went south," said Cindy Ickler of Ohio County. You'd never know is today, but 23-years-ago the Ickler family was faced with a terrifying situation.

After a normal full-term pregnancy, Cindy Ickler gave birth two days after her due date, but shortly after bringing their baby Brittany into this world, the Ickler's soon learned their daughter's life was in jeopardy, "I was devastated, because it was my first baby, and I couldn't imagine what went wrong, because I thought everything was fine, but obviously it really wasn't," Cindy said.

Doctors at Wheeling Hospital, where Brittany was born, quickly told the family their daughter suffered from meconium aspiration, a respiratory distress from the baby breathing in their stool at the time of birth in response to stress. Within an hour the WVU Medicine Children's Hospital transport team arrived to take Brittany to Morgantown, "They told me that I probably shouldn't expect her to live through the night, it was a very bad case of meconium aspiration, so at this point you don't know what to think, you don't know what to do," said Darrell Ickler, Brittany's Father.

The staff at WVU Medicine Children's worked tirelessly to get Brittany stabilized and to keep her family informed and comforted. They told the family the first 72-hours would tell whether Brittany's condition would improve. The staff also told the Ickler's to settle in and expect to be there for six months. A week later they were heading home with a now healthy daughter, "It's like in almost an hour of talking to them, it's like you've known them for a long time," said Darrell.

Brittany has just celebrated her 23rd birthday and she is a recent WVU graduate with a degree in human nutrition and foods and guess what, she's working an internship at WVU Medicine Children's in the same N.I.C.U. where she was as a newborn, "Knowing my story, knowing I had somebody doing that for me at one time, so it's fun to be able to think that maybe one day I'll be doing the same job that somebody did working with me," said Brittany Ickler.

The Ickler Family is incredibly grateful for everything WVU Medicine Children's Hospital was able to do for their family. They also credit how great the staff at Wheeling Hospital was too, and noted that without Dr. Demarco working so quickly, Brittany may not have survived waiting for her chopper to take her to Morgantown.

The Annual WVU Medicine Children's Hospital Gala 'Magic in Wonderland' is on August 5th at Oglebay's Glessner Auditorium. All of the proceed will go to the Hospital's Transport team.