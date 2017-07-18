PETA Reminds Pet Owners Not to Leave Animals in Cars

The People For Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, are reminding pet owners that animals can sustain brain damage or even die from heat stroke in just 15 minutes.

Leaving pets inside of the car is never safe. But as the weather gets warmer and warmer, it can be fatal.

Rolling down the windows has shown to have little to no effect on the temperature inside a car.

Police say it's important to be vigilant and do what you can to help if you see a pet in a hot car.

They say dogs don't sweat the way human do, and they are basically wearing a coat all year round.

If you see an animal stuck inside of a hot car, take down the make, model and license plate number of the vehicle.

Contact your local authorities or try to find the owner of the car, and wait by the car until someone arrives.

You could be saving an animal's life.