Town of West Liberty Signs Agreement to Combine Campus and Town Police

One Ohio County town is the first of its kind to have its university police patrol the streets. As far as they know, West Liberty is the first town in the country to have its main campus police become the town's police protection.

The West Liberty University Campus Police and the town of West Liberty have signed an agreement in which the university is now the town's main police force.

"They did a study and sent out requests to all over the country and been unable to find anywhere where campus police department has taken over police services for a whole town. It's usually the other way around where a town provides services for the campus, so we may be the first in the nation to do something like that," said Chief Joseph Montemurro, West Liberty University's Police Chief and Director of Public Safety.

"Well I'm excited about the opportunity because anytime that a university and the town located in the university can collaborate is just great for everyone involved," said Dr. Stephen Greiner, the President of West Liberty University.

The town originally only had a couple of officers working minimal hours on a part time basis. Now with this agreement, there is now always at least one officer on staff 24/7.

"The residents of the town are very happy, now when they call 911, they get an officer immediately. Sometimes they've had to wait for the sheriff's office who you know, they may have a deputy on the other side of the county trying to get here, or they may be busy with things like accidents on 70 and 470," Chief Montemurro said.

"So now they just call, we're right there, and we're there quick, we handle things. So yeah, they're very happy and the campus is happy too because now we're providing an outer layer of security for the whole campus," he continued.

The agreement did not cost the town a dime, and they call in a win-win situation for the town of 1,500 people and the University.

"A lot of our students live in the town, live in the apartments and rental houses, and we're providing safety for them, and it gives us an outer layer of safety for the campus also for 24 hours we're providing everything," Chief Montemurro said.

"When there are emergencies and they do happen from time to time, we don't have a lot of them here, but when they do happen, at least we know that there is a trained police force on call, and I'm very proud of our police force," Dr. Stephen Greiner said.

They conducted a successful trial run in April and since then have signed a 12 month agreement approved by the university's Board of Governors and the West Virginia's Attorney General.