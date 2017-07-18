City Council set to vote next meeting

Wheeling City Council held their meeting directly following the finance committee's to discuss the Community Development Block Grant Program and the Home Investment Partnership Program.

Council held a public forum to hear the opinions of those in attendance on what the $1,072,464 grant should be used for.

Whg. City Manager Robert Herron says Council is looking at proposing valve replacements in the water systems that aren't working in low-income areas and some fire hydrants that are no longer working, among other things.

"There are several public entities that we also fund, such as Health Right, Family Services, Seeing Eye Organization, those are also included in the budget as well," said Herron.

He continued to say they have a very tight time-frame to get the CDBG and HOME programs voted on due to a late releasing of the funds, so that too should be voted on during the August 1st meeting.